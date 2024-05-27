BOX (BOX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 28th. Analysts expect BOX to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. BOX has set its Q1 guidance at $0.35-0.36 EPS and its FY25 guidance at $1.53-1.57 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $262.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.92 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 12.43%. On average, analysts expect BOX to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $25.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.51. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.85. BOX has a 12-month low of $23.29 and a 12-month high of $31.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BOX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on BOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded BOX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOX

Insider Transactions at BOX

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $339,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,565,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,838,984.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 73,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $2,091,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,896. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $339,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,565,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,838,984.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,774,134. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BOX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.