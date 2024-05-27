BOX (BOX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 28th. Analysts expect BOX to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. BOX has set its Q1 guidance at $0.35-0.36 EPS and its FY25 guidance at $1.53-1.57 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $262.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.92 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 12.43%. On average, analysts expect BOX to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
BOX Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $25.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.51. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.85. BOX has a 12-month low of $23.29 and a 12-month high of $31.94.
In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $339,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,565,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,838,984.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 73,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $2,091,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,896. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $339,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,565,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,838,984.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,774,134. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
BOX Company Profile
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.
