Evermay Wealth Management LLC Sells 58 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,361 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.5% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 12,797 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,850,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 480,418 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $166,489,000 after purchasing an additional 19,578 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.46.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $1.79 on Friday, hitting $325.10. 2,736,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,545,034. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $350.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

