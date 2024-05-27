Evermay Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 60,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,913,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 52,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.63 on Friday, reaching $187.02. The stock had a trading volume of 279,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,994. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $192.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.09. The stock has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

