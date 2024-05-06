Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.39.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MBLY shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised Mobileye Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Mobileye Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of MBLY stock opened at $30.03 on Monday. Mobileye Global has a fifty-two week low of $23.49 and a fifty-two week high of $47.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of -142.99, a P/E/G ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.11.

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 1,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.17 per share, with a total value of $45,381.87. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 132,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,328.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 1,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.17 per share, for a total transaction of $45,381.87. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 132,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,328.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.53 per share, with a total value of $55,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 131,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,045.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBLY. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

