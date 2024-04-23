Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSY) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0725 per share on Tuesday, June 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Vossloh’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Vossloh Stock Performance
Shares of VOSSY remained flat at $4.30 during trading hours on Tuesday. Vossloh has a 1 year low of $4.18 and a 1 year high of $4.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.30.
About Vossloh
