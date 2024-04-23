Insider Selling: Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) SVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,103,277.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

OMI stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.57. 620,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,111. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average is $20.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.43. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $28.35.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the third quarter worth $29,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1,240.2% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 52.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OMI shares. TheStreet upgraded Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Owens & Minor from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

