ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $690.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.93 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. ESAB updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.750-4.950 EPS and its FY33 guidance to $4.75-$4.95 EPS.
ESAB Stock Up 1.1 %
ESAB stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.63. 110,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,482. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.06 and its 200-day moving average is $89.68. ESAB has a 12 month low of $57.53 and a 12 month high of $114.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.55.
ESAB Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.28%.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ESAB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on ESAB from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ESAB from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.
About ESAB
ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.
