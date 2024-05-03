Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.
Invesco Senior Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Performance
VVR remained flat at $4.29 on Friday. 303,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,432. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.11. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $4.38.
About Invesco Senior Income Trust
Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Senior Income Trust
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.