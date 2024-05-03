Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given New $164.00 Price Target at Barclays

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $158.00 to $164.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 11.34% from the company’s current price.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Maxim Group began coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies downgraded shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.44.

AAPL traded up $11.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.98. 94,361,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,220,715. Apple has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $199.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Apple’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares in the company, valued at $23,068,376.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 366,271 shares of company stock valued at $63,653,887. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,318,064,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $253,766,929,000 after buying an additional 18,067,216 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,732,960 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,394,751,000 after buying an additional 2,018,010 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,912,466,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 14,395.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,700,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $136,119,470,000 after buying an additional 70,212,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Apple by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,651,275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,677,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,360 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

