Camping World’s (CWH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Mkm

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Roth Mkm in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $30.00. Roth Mkm’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CWH. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Camping World from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Camping World from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

CWH traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.58. 1,038,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -518.87 and a beta of 2.67. Camping World has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $32.88.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Camping World will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $2,563,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,268 shares in the company, valued at $10,387,018.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 43.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Camping World by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,035,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,966,000 after purchasing an additional 122,856 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,941,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,636,000 after purchasing an additional 169,117 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Camping World during the fourth quarter worth about $37,451,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 558,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after purchasing an additional 11,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Camping World by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after buying an additional 28,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

