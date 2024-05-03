Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.600-0.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Sealed Air also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.650-3.050 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEE. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sealed Air from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Sealed Air from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.91.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SEE traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.23. 968,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,911. Sealed Air has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $47.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.37 and its 200 day moving average is $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 107.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Articles

