Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.69 Per Share

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.688 per share by the energy company on Monday, June 24th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

Shell has a dividend payout ratio of 33.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Shell to earn $8.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,004,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,692,599. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.02. Shell has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $73.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.59.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Shell will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

