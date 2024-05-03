Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $102.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.71.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of Floor & Decor stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $112.10. 1,383,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,180. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $76.30 and a twelve month high of $135.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.92.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Floor & Decor

In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $2,462,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,459,919.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $2,462,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,315 shares in the company, valued at $21,459,919.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David Victor Christopherson sold 6,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $813,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,667.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,867 shares of company stock worth $11,016,089. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Floor & Decor

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 59,133.5% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,184,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,861,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141,795 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,908,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,518,000 after acquiring an additional 627,256 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,605,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,816,000 after acquiring an additional 531,891 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 435.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 653,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,163,000 after acquiring an additional 531,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 3,355.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 444,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,598,000 after purchasing an additional 431,718 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

