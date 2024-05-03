Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:TSLX)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 81.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.4%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.97. 274,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,664. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $17.31 and a twelve month high of $22.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 47.16%. The business had revenue of $119.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

