Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.277 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Gildan Activewear Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GIL stock traded down C$0.35 on Friday, hitting C$45.54. The stock had a trading volume of 65,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,134. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$48.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.06. The company has a market cap of C$7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.62. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of C$36.42 and a one year high of C$52.80.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.03. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 16.70%. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.02 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 4.0089213 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$47.00.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

