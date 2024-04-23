First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1325 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd.
First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Price Performance
FEMB stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.37. 32,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,006. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.91 and a 52-week high of $30.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average is $28.18.
First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile
