First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1325 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Price Performance

FEMB stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.37. 32,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,006. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.91 and a 52-week high of $30.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average is $28.18.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.