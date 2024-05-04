Benchmark Raises Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $575.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Benchmark from $510.00 to $575.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DPZ. Argus upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $530.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $430.00 price target (up previously from $420.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $516.19.

Shares of DPZ traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $514.33. The stock had a trading volume of 580,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,011. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $285.84 and a 12 month high of $542.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $475.07 and a 200 day moving average of $423.29.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.43%.

In related news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,073,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,401 shares of company stock worth $6,995,948 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

