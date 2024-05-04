MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Price Target Cut to $25.00

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.99% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of MVB Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

MVB Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MVBF traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,892. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.15. The company has a market cap of $237.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.04. MVB Financial has a twelve month low of $16.43 and a twelve month high of $27.23.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). MVB Financial had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $57.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MVB Financial will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MVB Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in MVB Financial by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in MVB Financial by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,304,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,458,000 after purchasing an additional 51,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MVB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

MVB Financial Corp. operates as bank holding company for MVB Bank, Inc that provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

