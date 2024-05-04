ENI (NYSE:E) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of ENI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get ENI alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ENI

ENI Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ENI stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.71. The company had a trading volume of 95,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,679. The firm has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.30.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $25.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.83 billion. ENI had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ENI will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ENI Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.349 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of E. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ENI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ENI by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of ENI by 61.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENI in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ENI in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. 1.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ENI

(Get Free Report)

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.