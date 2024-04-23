First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:LDSF)

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd.
First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LDSF traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $18.54. 18,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,130. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $19.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.63.
First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Charles Schwab Fortifies its Uptrend on EPS Beat
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Lockheed Martin Stock Aims for a Fresh All-Time High
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Beyond the Halving: The Future of Bitcoin Mining Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.