First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:LDSF)

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSFGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LDSF traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $18.54. 18,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,130. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $19.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.63.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile



The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.





