Puma Se Declares Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:PUMSY)

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0538 per share on Tuesday, June 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.
Puma Price Performance
Shares of Puma stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $4.58. The company had a trading volume of 40,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,678. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.06. Puma has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $7.24.
Puma Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Puma
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Charles Schwab Fortifies its Uptrend on EPS Beat
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Lockheed Martin Stock Aims for a Fresh All-Time High
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Beyond the Halving: The Future of Bitcoin Mining Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.