Puma Se Declares Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:PUMSY)

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0538 per share on Tuesday, June 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of Puma stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $4.58. The company had a trading volume of 40,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,678. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.06. Puma has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $7.24.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides sports lifestyle products for football, handball, rugby, cricket, volleyball, track and field, motorsports, golf, and basketball.

