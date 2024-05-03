Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE VVR remained flat at $4.29 on Friday. 538,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,378. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average of $4.11. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $4.38.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

