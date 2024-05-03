PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PZC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,311. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.25. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

