PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZCGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PZC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,311. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.25. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Dividend History for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC)

