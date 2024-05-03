PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE PGP traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $7.50. 45,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,525. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.22. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $7.76.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

