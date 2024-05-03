BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock TCP Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. BlackRock TCP Capital has a payout ratio of 85.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.0%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

BlackRock TCP Capital stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 302,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 30.47 and a quick ratio of 30.47. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The firm has a market cap of $595.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $55.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock TCP Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Featured Articles

