Selective Insurance Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Selective Insurance Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Selective Insurance Group has a dividend payout ratio of 16.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Selective Insurance Group to earn $8.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of SIGI stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.31. 427,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $91.99 and a 12 month high of $109.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.70. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.55). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SIGI shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

Insider Activity

In other Selective Insurance Group news, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,626 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total transaction of $278,040.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,904.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

