PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.5% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Up 1.0 %

PML traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.31. 194,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,161. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $9.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.18.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

