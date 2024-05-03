Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the construction company on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Simpson Manufacturing has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Simpson Manufacturing has a dividend payout ratio of 11.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Simpson Manufacturing to earn $9.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

SSD traded up $2.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.87. 138,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,176. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.27 and its 200 day moving average is $180.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $117.08 and a 12 month high of $218.38.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $530.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.87 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 20.51%. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SSD. StockNews.com downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 934 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total transaction of $179,776.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,522.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total transaction of $168,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,573.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total value of $179,776.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,522.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,784 shares of company stock valued at $770,924 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

