Boeing (NYSE:BA) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $180.49 and last traded at $178.95. 1,745,324 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 9,585,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.41.

Boeing Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.38 billion, a PE ratio of -50.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BA. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 31,917 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,354,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.3% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

