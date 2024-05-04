John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Trading Up 1.2 %
NYSE:HPF traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.57. 54,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,474. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $16.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average of $15.72.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II
