International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Stock Price Up 0.5%

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $166.44 and last traded at $165.50. Approximately 806,684 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 4,946,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.69.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBM. Evercore raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.29.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.82.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.20%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,076,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,515,290,000 after purchasing an additional 365,388 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,257,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,280,968,000 after buying an additional 1,919,490 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in International Business Machines by 4.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,970,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,398,886,000 after acquiring an additional 404,948 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,048,631,000 after purchasing an additional 61,028 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,345,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $890,322,000 after purchasing an additional 871,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

