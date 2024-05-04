ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading 3.2% Higher

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $902.07 and last traded at $898.50. 378,242 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,217,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $870.28.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASML. Susquehanna increased their target price on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,036.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $951.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $812.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 32.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $553,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 27.5% during the first quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 69,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,545,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $560,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

