Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,537,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,621 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $116,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.82. 2,964,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,368,115. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.06 and a 200 day moving average of $44.95.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
