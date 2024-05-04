Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $34.58 Million Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $34,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO stock traded up $4.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $380.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,418. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $296.45 and a 52 week high of $407.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $384.07 and a 200-day moving average of $372.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $69.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.26.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 55.23%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.50.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

