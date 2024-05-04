Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Given “Buy” Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $103.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $115.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Onsemi’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.84 EPS.

ON has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Onsemi from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Onsemi from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Onsemi from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onsemi has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.24.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Onsemi

Onsemi Price Performance

ON traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.37. 6,515,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,550,528. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.78. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $59.34 and a 1 year high of $111.35.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onsemi

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Onsemi by 3,907.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Onsemi by 5.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 283,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,120,000 after purchasing an additional 14,011 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Onsemi during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 7.0% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 51,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Onsemi

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.