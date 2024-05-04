UBS Group Increases NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $270.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.72.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $257.85. 2,513,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,401,029. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $161.23 and a 12 month high of $264.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.15.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 89,297 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $20,510,000 after buying an additional 28,518 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 125,594 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $28,846,000 after acquiring an additional 28,758 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,788 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 136,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,320,000 after purchasing an additional 34,131 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

