Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $290.00 target price on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $257.72.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI traded up $3.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,513,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,029. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $161.23 and a 1 year high of $264.26.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 11.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,261 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 12.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 893 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 247,523 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $49,485,000 after purchasing an additional 61,973 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.9% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,921 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 190.4% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,313 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.