Nervos Network Price Reaches $0.0183 on Exchanges (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $807.09 million and $74.88 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,733.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $463.06 or 0.00738137 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.11 or 0.00130885 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009306 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00042924 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00055705 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.36 or 0.00196649 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.25 or 0.00102412 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,762,567,509 coins and its circulating supply is 44,082,326,390 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.