Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Tetra Tech has raised its dividend by an average of 15.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Tetra Tech has a dividend payout ratio of 15.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tetra Tech to earn $7.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.8%.

NASDAQ TTEK traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.68. 182,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.04 and its 200-day moving average is $171.32. Tetra Tech has a 12-month low of $132.29 and a 12-month high of $208.24.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $1,176,191.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,128 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $1,176,191.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,386,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,123 shares of company stock valued at $5,487,673 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $203.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.80.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

