Cactus, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th.

Cactus has increased its dividend by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Cactus has a dividend payout ratio of 14.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cactus to earn $3.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

Cactus Stock Performance

WHD stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.49. 245,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,214. Cactus has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $274.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.70 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 14.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WHD shares. Benchmark cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.29.

Insider Transactions at Cactus

In related news, CEO Scott Bender sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $3,571,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $78,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $3,571,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

