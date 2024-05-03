Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Issues Earnings Results

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $684.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Carpenter Technology Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock traded up $4.37 on Friday, reaching $104.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,711. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 1.47. Carpenter Technology has a 52 week low of $44.40 and a 52 week high of $104.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.77.

Carpenter Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Cowen increased their target price on Carpenter Technology from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

