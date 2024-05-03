Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Announces $0.54 Quarterly Dividend

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the business services provider on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.
Thomson Reuters Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:TRI traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,569. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $117.46 and a 1 year high of $166.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.65.
Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 39.67%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Analysis on Thomson Reuters
About Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Thomson Reuters
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.