Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Announces $0.54 Quarterly Dividend

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the business services provider on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.

Thomson Reuters Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TRI traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,569. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $117.46 and a 1 year high of $166.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 39.67%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on TRI shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Thomson Reuters

About Thomson Reuters

(Get Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.