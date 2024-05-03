Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 47.74%. The firm had revenue of $319.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Radian Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of RDN traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.03. The stock had a trading volume of 366,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Radian Group has a 52-week low of $23.13 and a 52-week high of $33.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.73 and its 200 day moving average is $28.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

