PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th.

PJT Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 71.0% annually over the last three years. PJT Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 20.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PJT Partners to earn $5.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

PJT Partners Price Performance

PJT stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.26. 131,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,848. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $59.61 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Transactions at PJT Partners

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.53. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $329.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PJT Partners will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $466,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,636.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $1,045,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,678,368.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 5,000 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $466,050.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,636.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,672 in the last three months. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PJT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target (down previously from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

