Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.810-1.860 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $380.0 million-$390.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $356.1 million. Lantheus also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.000-7.200 EPS.

Lantheus Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.22. 891,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.52. Lantheus has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $100.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.79.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.26. Lantheus had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 63.16%. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.44 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Lantheus will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $103.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

In related news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc bought 60,431,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $57,409,487.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,934,724.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $6,130,192.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 251,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,434,804.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc purchased 60,431,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $57,409,487.05. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,934,724.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 94,545 shares of company stock valued at $6,169,936 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Recommended Stories

