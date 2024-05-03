Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Given “Buy” Rating at Roth Mkm

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Roth Mkm in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $31.00. Roth Mkm’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CSV. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

CSV traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $26.03. The company had a trading volume of 55,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,403. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day moving average is $24.34. Carriage Services has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $394.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.87.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $103.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.17 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 22.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carriage Services news, COO Carlos R. Quezada sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $42,616.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,645.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $168,155.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,178 shares in the company, valued at $987,664.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Carlos R. Quezada sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $42,616.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,372 shares of company stock valued at $369,521 in the last ninety days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Carriage Services by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carriage Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $613,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 37,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Carriage Services by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 271,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after buying an additional 27,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

