3,165 Shares in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Purchased by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,820,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,782,000 after acquiring an additional 101,955 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,849,000 after purchasing an additional 191,545 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 744,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.8% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 646,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,640,000 after purchasing an additional 97,548 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 627,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,120,000 after purchasing an additional 34,198 shares during the period.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on BFAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.63.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of BFAM traded up $7.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.61. 297,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,642. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.46. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.65 and a 52 week high of $119.21. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.47, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.38.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $615.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.63 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 12.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 15,640 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total value of $1,779,362.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,983 shares in the company, valued at $10,237,365.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 15,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total transaction of $1,779,362.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,237,365.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.