CIBC Boosts IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$45.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at CIBC from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.55% from the stock’s current price.

IGM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.17.

Shares of IGM stock traded up C$2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$37.96. 475,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,495. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of C$30.34 and a 1-year high of C$42.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.26. The company has a market cap of C$9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$34.51.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$768.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$773.00 million. IGM Financial had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 31.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that IGM Financial will post 3.711039 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

