CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.880-2.070 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $928.0 million-$938.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $927.1 million. CyberArk Software also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.340-0.440 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on CYBR. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $265.63.

CYBR traded down $6.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.32. The company had a trading volume of 757,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,495. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $125.15 and a 52 week high of $283.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.32 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $254.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.45.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.53. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.65 million. Research analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

