Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target to C$45.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GWO. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. CIBC upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$43.60.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GWO

Great-West Lifeco Price Performance

Shares of GWO traded up C$0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$42.23. 1,205,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,261,810. The company has a current ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of C$37.06 and a one year high of C$45.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$41.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.20.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.05. Great-West Lifeco had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of C$20.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco will post 4.137561 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.44, for a total transaction of C$123,062.08. In other news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.44, for a total value of C$123,062.08. Also, Senior Officer Dervla Mary Tomlin sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.33, for a total transaction of C$228,590.10. Insiders have sold 13,300 shares of company stock worth $566,402 in the last ninety days. 70.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.